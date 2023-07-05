LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) is searching for a missing teenager and is asking for public help to locate him.

LPD says 15-year-old Ezra Kelley was last seen at the Twin Cedars Youth Home near East Depot Street wearing dark blue jeans and a grey shirt.

Police describe Kelley as a 6-foot-tall male weighing around 150 pounds and say that Kelley’s hair is shorter than it appears in the photo above. At this time, LaGrange Police believe Kelley may be heading toward McDuffie County and is asking motorists to be on the lookout for the teenager while traveling on the interstate.

If anyone has seen Kelley or has information about his possible whereabouts, call 911 or contact LPD at 706-833-2603.