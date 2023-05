LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a critical missing person.

Police say Connie Meredith was last seen leaving 226 West Lukken Industrial Dr. She was driving a silver 2007 Lexus GS 35 with a Georgia tag reading TCU6179, according to law enforcement.

Photo provided by LaGrange Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Sgt. Slonaker at (706) 883-2603.