LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is looking for a missing teenager and is asking for public assistance to locate her.

LCSO says 17-year-old Serenity Shuman was last seen on Nov. 21 around 12:30 p.m. on Highway 51 near Lee Road 114, wearing black Nike shorts and a black hoodie.

The sheriff’s office describes Shuman as a female standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds.