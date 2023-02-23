LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who’s been missing a little over a week.

Andrew Braxton “Brad” Matusevich, 43, was last seen on Feb. 15 around 12 p.m. in the 300 block of Lee Road 222. According to the sheriff’s office, Matusevich left his home on-foot.

Officials say Matusevich stands around 5’9″ and weighs about 143 lbs. He was last seen wearing jeans and a blue puffy jacket.

Anyone with information on Matusevich is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 749-5651.