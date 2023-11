LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is searching for a missing teen and is asking for public help to find her.

According to LCSO, 14-year-old Gloria Lopez-Lopez from Opelika was last seen during the evening hours on Nov. 19 in the 1000 block of Lee Road 100.

If an has information regarding the possible whereabouts of Lopez-Lopez, contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.