(KRON) — The San Jose Police Department provided an update Monday on a Netflix employee who has been missing for nearly a week. Police say there is no evidence that a crime was committed against him.

Yohanes Kidane, 22, recently graduated from Cornell University and was hired by Netflix as a software engineer. He was last seen in San Francisco after a rideshare brought him there from his San Jose apartment, according to police.

He was officially reported as missing to police the next day. Kidane’s family said his belongings were discovered near the visitor’s center at the Golden Gate Bridge.

SJPD, California Highway Patrol, the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the rideshare service are investigating his disappearance.

“The investigation has uncovered no evidence to suggest that a crime has occurred,” SJPD said. “San Jose Detectives have kept Mr. Kidane’s family advised of all pertinent developments in the case. The case will remain open until Mr. Kidane is located.”

Kidane moved to San Jose just two weeks before his disappearance. He is 22 years old, Black, stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.