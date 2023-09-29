COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is continuing to ask for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Harvey Tarver was last seen around 3rd Ave. in mid-February of 2022. Police say Tarver is deaf-mute and his clothing description is unknown.

Tarver is described as a black male who stands at 6’3″ and weighs 175lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

According to authorities, Tarver has a possible Jamaican accent and walks with a limp.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Columbus Police Department at (706) 653-3449, or Sergeant J. Jackson at (706) 587-8839.