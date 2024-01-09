COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A juvenile missing since November of 2023 was recently seen in Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Gracie Cureton, 16, went missing from the area of Railroad Street in Butler, Georgia, at about 8 p.m. on Nov. 27. It is unknown what Cureton was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Cureton stands at 5’6″ and weighs 110lbs. She has blue eyes and black hair.

Columbus police say Cureton was recently seen in our area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Adult and Youth Services Unit at (706) 225-3449.