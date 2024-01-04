COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a man who has been missing for slightly over two weeks.

Police say Michael Merritt, 44, was last seen in the 4000 block of Warm Springs Road on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at about 7 p.m. Merritt was wearing a black, gray and white plaid long sleeve shirt with dark pants.

According to police, Merritt stands at 5’8″ and weighs 200lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Corporal K. Maymi at (706) 225-4173.