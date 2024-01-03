UPDATE 1/3/23 3:07 p.m.: According to the Columbus Police Department, McVay has been located.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a juvenile who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Michael McVay, 16, was last seen near the 3900 block of Maple Circle at about 12:35 p.m. McVay was wearing a black jacket and blue jean pants.

McVay stands at 6’1″ and weighs 200lbs, according to police. He has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Corporal K. Maymi at (706) 225-4173.