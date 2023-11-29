UPDATE: According to CPD, Barnard was located in good health.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing man.

Jacob Barnard, 19, was last seen on Tuesday at 8:05 p.m. around the 4200 block of Ridgefield Court in Columbus, according to police.

Barnard was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with white stonewashed jeans and light blue high-top sneakers.

Photo from CPD

Police say Barnard stands at 6’3″ and weighs 230lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the CPD’s Youth and Adult Services at either (706) 653-3449 or (706) 225-4343.