COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding two missing people last seen earlier in September.

Police say Ashley Davis, 35, and Devin “Gabby” Davis, 29, are spouses who are presumed to be together. They were reportedly last seen on Sept. 10 around 5 p.m. in downtown Columbus.

Ashely Davis is described as a female with blue eyes and brown hair who stands at 5’2″ and weighs 160lbs. Devin Davis is described as a female with blue eyes and blonde hair who stands at 5’5″ and weighs 200lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Columbus Police Department’s Adult and Youth Services Unit at (706) 225-3449, or Sergeant Thomas Hill at (706) 225-4345.