COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing woman who was last seen in the Lake Bottom area.

Police say Kyla Alexander, 32, was last seen early Monday morning at 4:56 a.m. in the 1400 block of 19th St. She was wearing an oversized gray hoodie and light green shorts with black shoes.

Alexander stands at 5’6″ and weighs 105lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Sergeant Zieverink at (706) 326-6662.