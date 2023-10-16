OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department (OPD) is searching for a missing man last seen on Oct. 12 and is asking for public help to locate him.

According to OPD, authorities believe 45-year-old Ricky Montel Johnson left his home on Oct. 12 in his gray 2010 Nissan Altima traveling in an unknown direction.

OPD says Johnson was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, and khaki shorts, and had a short-twist hairstyle. Johnson also has a tattoo of 1978 located on his wrist and OPD says he “may be experiencing cognitive issues that could affect his safety.”

Anyone with information about Johnson’s possible whereabouts contact OPD’s Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.