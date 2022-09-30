OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Opelika woman.

Rachael Whaley, 35, was last seen on Sept. 16, 2022, at the Western Sizzlin on 920 Columbus Parkway.

Police say that Whaley was picked up by a black passenger car with dark tinted windows at around 8 p.m. that day.

Close friend of Whaley say that her last known whereabouts were around Phenix City, Alabama, or Columbus, Georgia.

When Whaley was last seen, she was wearing a pink outfit.

Anyone with information on Whaley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200. The Secret Witness Hotline can be reached at (334) 745-8665.