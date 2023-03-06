OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is searching for a missing woman who authorities say may be experiencing cognitive issues.

Phracia Ann Pressley, 63, was reported missing from 4th Street Station at 300 Columbus Parkway on March 1. Pressley was last seen a few days later on March 6 at the Eastern Boulevard Family Dollar in Montgomery.

Photos provided by Opelika Police Department

Photos provided by Opelika Police Department

Photos provided by Opelika Police Department

Police say Pressley is diabetic and possibly experiencing cognitive problems that could impact her safety. She was last seen wearing grey pants, a purple sweater and a blue vest.

Anyone with information on Pressley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s detection division at (334) 705-5200. The secret Witness Hotline can be reached at (334) 745-8665.