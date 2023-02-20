OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department (OPD) is searching for a missing man and is requesting public assistance to locate 37-year-old Rick Brimer Jr.

According to the OPD, Brimer was last seen around 7 a.m. on Feb. 16, leaving his residence located on Fox Run Parkway on foot.

OPD says Brimer moved from Texas to Opelika, Alabama, and that “he may be experiencing cognitive issues that could affect his safety.”

If anyone has information regarding the possible whereabouts of Brimer, contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile app.