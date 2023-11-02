UPDATE 11/3/23 1:32 p.m.: According to the Opelika Police Department, Hornsby has been located and is safe.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department (OPD) is searching for a missing woman last seen on Wednesday and is asking for public help to locate her.

According to OPD, 27-year-old Patience Nicole Hornsby was last seen Wednesday around 9 p.m. at the Goo Goo Car Wash located on Marvyn Parkway in Opelika.

Police describe Hornsby as a female standing 5 foot 7inches tall with brown hair.

Anyone with information is encouraged by OPD to contact the police department at 334-705-5200, the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665 or submit a tip through the Opelika Police Mobile app.