COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who went missing from the 1100 block of Lawyers Lane on Aug. 24, sometime between 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Columbus Police say that 65-year-old Robert Jordan suffers from schizophrenia and dementia.

Jordan is described as a 5’6″ black male who weighs 160 lbs with black/gray hair and brown eyes. Jordan was last seen wearing a blue and gray Florida Gators shirt, faded green jeans, and red sneakers.

Anyone with information on Jordan’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department’s Youth Services Unit at (706) 653-3449.