SEALE, Ala. (WRBL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is looking for a missing Russell County woman and is asking for public help to locate her.

According to the RCSO, 54-year-old Michelle Whitaker Hough was last seen leaving her home in Seale around 1 p.m. on Nov. 5.

RCSO says Hough was driving a black 2016 Chevy Equinox and the sheriff’s office found her vehicle burned on Carver Road in Seale.

If anyone has information about the Hough’s whereabouts contact investigator Ramon Ortiz at 334-664-9846 or Lutenant Jarrod Barr at 334-664-9851. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through RCSO’s mobile app or at www.RCSO.org.