COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for help with finding a missing man.

CPD says the family of Robert Raymond Fritz, 61, reported last knowing him to be in Columbus in 2020. They said they have not had contact with Fritz since then.

Fritz is believed to be homeless, according to CPD.

Fritz stands at 5’6″ and weighs 150lbs. He has hazel eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Department’s Adult and Youth Services Unit at (706) 653-3449. Sgt. Thomas Hill can be reached at (706) 225-4345.