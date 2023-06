LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman in her eighties.

Joann Thomas, 82, was last seen on Sunday, June 4 around 2 p.m. in the 700 block of Hill Street.

Police say Thomas suffers from dementia. She stands at 5’6″ and weighs 120lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the police department at (706) 883-2603.