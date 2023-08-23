COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Joshua James Curtis Nichols, 43, was last seen on Friday, Aug. 18 around 7 p.m. Police say he was last heard from on Saturday, Aug. 19 around 3 a.m.

His family is concerned for his safety. Investigative efforts have not resulted in him being located yet, so police are now asking for the community’s assistance. CPD

He was last seen walking in the Riverwalk area around 14th Street.

Police describe Nichols as a white male standing at 6’1″ and weighing 245lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department’s Adult and Youth Services Unit at (706) 225-4366. Sergeant Thomas Hill can be reached at (706) 225-4345.