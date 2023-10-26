UPDATE: The juvenile who went missing on Wednesday was found safe, according to the Columbus Police Department.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a critically missing juvenile.

Police say Harvey Daniels, 10, was last seen in the 1000 block of Winston Road on Wednesday at about 11 p.m. Daniels was wearing a red shirt with blue pants.

According to CPD, Daniels was last seen with two teens known as Harley and Phileon.

Police describe Daniels as standing at 5’0″ and weighing 120lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Sergeant L. Zieverink at (706) 326-6662.