COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a critically missing 35-year-old man.

Police say Patrick Dore went missing from the area of Hamilton Road near Safe House Ministries.

According to CPD, Dore was the victim of an aggravated assault at Ashley Station Apartments on Oct. 2. He signed himself out of the hospital following the assault.

Later, investigators learned he was moving back to New York with his family. His family have not seen him, and the last time they heard from him was on Oct. 10.

Dore is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He stands at 5’10” and weighs 150lbs.

It’s unknown what Dore was last wearing. He will have a large laceration on his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Detective Christy Edenfield at (706) 987-7564.