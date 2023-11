COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing teenager.

Police say Brandon Rich, 15, was in the Kennedy Street area on the east end of Columbus on Nov. 16.

According to police, Rich stands at 5’8″ and weighs 145lbs. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Rich was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information should call the Columbus Police Department.