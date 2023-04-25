LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A search is underway for a 74-year-old who went missing from Hightower Road on Monday night, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

Sherry Arrington, 74, is a white female who stands somewhere between 4’6″ and 4’10”. Deputies say Arrington weighs 115 pounds with long gray hair and brown eyes.

According to TCSO, Arrington is in a 2018 Red Nissan Vera with a damaged hood and a Georgia tag reading RHU8285.

The car was last seen around Broad St. and County Club in LaGrange at about 8:20 p.m.

Anyone who sees Arrington or the car is asked to call 911.