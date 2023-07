COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who was last seen on Saturday, July 22 around 3 a.m.

Police say 28-year-old Myshonique Maddox’s last known location was around the 1100 block of 22nd Street. She was last seen wearing a rainbow onesie.

Police describe Maddox as a female who stands at 5’4″ and weighs 160lbs. She has brown eyes and black box braids, as well as a left eyebrow piercing, right nostril piercing and a bottom-left lip piercing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Columbus Police Department’s Adult and Youth Services at (706) 225-4366, or Detective K. McFarland at (706) 580-9696.