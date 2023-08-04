COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Xiyana Cavalier, 15, was last seen on Thursday at about 11 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Lumpkin Road. Police say she may be with Mary Clark, a black female, who lives in the 2600 block of North Lumpkin Road.

Cavalier was last seen wearing black leggings and a red shirt. Police describe her as a black female who stands at 5’4″ and weighs 170lbs. She has brown eyes and black, waist-length hair with four blue braids.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, CPD’s Youth and Adult Services at (706) 653-3449, or Sergeant L. Zieverink at (706) 326-6662.