COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman missing since Halloween.

Police say Rachelle Boyd, 45, was last seen near the 2500 block of Rice Street at 9 p.m. on Oct. 31. Boyd was wearing yellow Batman pajama pants with black bat symbols, a black t-shirt and a light gray bath robe.

Police describe Boyd as a female standing at 5’3″ and weighing 152lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services at (706) 653-3449 or (706) 604-5853.