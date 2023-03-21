COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Today marks five years since the disappearance of a Columbus woman.

Erin June Hill Collier went missing March 20, 2018. On the anniversary of Collier’s disappearance her sister, Sarah King-Kemp, organized a, “Gathering for the Missing,” to honor Collier and other missing persons across Georgia.

Kemp says the goal of Monday’s event was to remind the community they are still searching, something they will never stop doing.

“Our loved ones need a voice and we’ll be their voice,” Kemp said.

The gathering reminded the community Collier is not the only person missing. Kemp read the names of 17 missing persons from Georgia. Family members came out to represent their missing loved ones, some last seen in 1985.

“It’s sad that that’s the way we had to come together as a whole,” Kemp said. “But if we don’t come together as a whole, then who will?”

More than 30 family members and friends seeking closure gathered Monday night on the 14th Street Pedestrian Bridge, an event they are all too familiar with.

Ebony Giddens went missing March 12, 2018. Her cousin, Lakeithia Giddens, tells WRBL she will never stop looking.

“Although we may not be seen all the time, we are always thinking, looking, believing that we will one day get an answer,” Giddens said.

Olivia Fowler of Meriwether County was last seen Aug. 13, 2021. Her three children, family members, and friends continue to search for her.

“She was somebody. She wasn’t just somebody that didn’t exist, and nobody cared about,” Fowler’s aunt Tamara McCoy said. “She wasn’t. She still, isn’t, and I pray that she’s still out there.”

During the gathering the family members released lanterns, a motion Kemp said would light the way for their loved ones’ return home.

While WRBL only heard from three of the families who are still seeking closure, the list of those missing continue to grow longer each day.

Going forward, Kemp says she hopes to see the Columbus Police Department create a Missing Persons Unit.

Those Still Missing

Lorrene Debra Reynolds July 24, 2020: Columbus Police continue search for missing woman, last seen in 1985 | WRBL

Oliver Monroe Smith Oliver Smith was last seen April 10, 1996 at his home in the Oakland Park area of south Columbus. According to the Charley Project, he told his wife he was going into the backyard to garden. That was the list time he was heard from.

Sarah Murphy Sarah Murphy was last seen July 7, 1999 in the East Wynnton area of Columbus, according to the Charley Project.

Marjorie Gay Marjorie Gay was last seen at 3:00 a.m., July 5, 2003. This was in the 3700 block of Cusseta Road in Columbus, Ga.

Patrick Elmore Patrick Elmore was last seen in Columbus, Ga. on Sept. 1, 2006. He was 26 years old when he went missing.