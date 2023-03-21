COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Today marks five years since the disappearance of a Columbus woman.

Erin June Hill Collier went missing March 20, 2018. On the anniversary of Collier’s disappearance her sister, Sarah King-Kemp, organized a, “Gathering for the Missing,” to honor Collier and other missing persons across Georgia.

Kemp says the goal of Monday’s event was to remind the community they are still searching, something they will never stop doing. 

“Our loved ones need a voice and we’ll be their voice,” Kemp said.

The gathering reminded the community Collier is not the only person missing. Kemp read the names of 17 missing persons from Georgia. Family members came out to represent their missing loved ones, some last seen in 1985.

“It’s sad that that’s the way we had to come together as a whole,” Kemp said. “But if we don’t come together as a whole, then who will?”

More than 30 family members and friends seeking closure gathered Monday night on the 14th Street Pedestrian Bridge, an event they are all too familiar with.

Ebony Giddens went missing March 12, 2018. Her cousin, Lakeithia Giddens, tells WRBL she will never stop looking.

“Although we may not be seen all the time, we are always thinking, looking, believing that we will one day get an answer,” Giddens said.

Olivia Fowler of Meriwether County was last seen Aug. 13, 2021. Her three children, family members, and friends continue to search for her.

“She was somebody. She wasn’t just somebody that didn’t exist, and nobody cared about,” Fowler’s aunt Tamara McCoy said. “She wasn’t. She still, isn’t, and I pray that she’s still out there.”

During the gathering the family members released lanterns, a motion Kemp said would light the way for their loved ones’ return home.

While WRBL only heard from three of the families who are still seeking closure, the list of those missing continue to grow longer each day.

Going forward, Kemp says she hopes to see the Columbus Police Department create a Missing Persons Unit.

Those Still Missing

Erin Collier

March 20, 2023: Columbus woman is missing for five years, search continues (wrbl.com)

July 3, 2022: ‘Where’s Erin,’ CPD renews interest in missing Columbus woman | WRBL

March 20, 2022: Four years since the disappearance of Columbus woman, family still wondering ‘Where’s Erin?’

Missing Persons: Erin June Collier | Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Lorrene Debra Reynolds

July 24, 2020: Columbus Police continue search for missing woman, last seen in 1985 | WRBL

Dale Pearl Smith

July 8, 2022: Columbus Police search for woman who went missing on Mother’s Day of 1987 | WRBL

May 11, 2022: Columbus Police still seeking answers in case of woman missing 35 years | WRBL

May 12, 2021: Where is Dale Pearl Smith? Columbus Police searching for woman missing for 34 years | WRBL

May 10, 2018: 31 YEARS LATER: Columbus Police searching for missing woman (wrbl.com)

Oliver Monroe Smith

Oliver Smith was last seen April 10, 1996 at his home in the Oakland Park area of south Columbus. According to the Charley Project, he told his wife he was going into the backyard to garden. That was the list time he was heard from.

Sarah Murphy

Sarah Murphy was last seen July 7, 1999 in the East Wynnton area of Columbus, according to the Charley Project.

Christopher Thompkins

Jan. 23, 2016: Vigil for man missing since 2002 (wrbl.com)

Missing Persons: Christopher Thompkins | Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Wanda Jean Perkins

July 12, 2022: Columbus Police seeking information in case of woman missing for 20 years | WRBL

July 23, 2020: Columbus Police still searching for Wanda Jean Perkins after 18 years (wrbl.com)

Marjorie Gay

Marjorie Gay was last seen at 3:00 a.m., July 5, 2003. This was in the 3700 block of Cusseta Road in Columbus, Ga.

Patrick Elmore

Patrick Elmore was last seen in Columbus, Ga. on Sept. 1, 2006. He was 26 years old when he went missing.

Raymond “Paul” Akins

July 12, 2022: Columbus Police continue search for Raymond ‘Paul’ Akins, last seen in 2013 | WRBL

Jan. 7, 2021: Columbus Police looking for new clues about man missing for 8 years | WRBL

July 12, 2020: Columbus Police asking for help locating Raymond “Paul” Akins, missing since 2013 (wrbl.com)

Christopher Shawn Scott-Lett

June 21, 2017: Family keeps search alive for Christopher Scott more than two years after his disappearance (wrbl.com)

Joe Akridge

Nov. 10, 2017: Columbus Police investigate 5 cold cases of missing people (wrbl.com)

March 26, 2016: Family still looking for missing man one year later (wrbl.com)

May 10, 2015: Search continues for missing mentally impaired Columbus man (wrbl.com)

Ebony Giddens

July 1, 2022: Columbus Police Department continue search for Ebony Giddens, last seen in 2018 | WRBL

Dec. 23, 2021: Where is Ebony Giddens? Columbus Police seeking information about woman missing since 2018 | WRBL

July 22, 2020: Ebony Giddens still missing more than two years later (wrbl.com)

Dec. 23, 2019: Family members celebrate Ebony Giddens’ birthday and continue to search for answers in her disappearance | WRBL

March 12, 2018: MISSING PERSON: ​The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance (wrbl.com)

John Lamar Craft

July 4, 2022: Columbus Police search for man missing since 2020 | WRBL

June 30, 2020: Columbus Police searching for critically missing man (wrbl.com)

Tiffany Foster

March 5, 2022: Tiffany Foster: The search continues for missing woman in LaGrange a year later | WRBL

Sept. 23, 2021: Reward increased in case of missing Coweta County woman, now between $35,000 and $60,000 (wrbl.com)

May 13, 2021: Coweta County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing mom with Columbus connections | WRBL

May 8, 2021: Reward being offered in case of missing Georgia woman, Tiffany Foster | WRBL

Forest Clayton-Pate Preston

June 29, 2022: Columbus Police searching for man last seen in early 2021 | WRBL

Missing Persons: Forest “Clay” Preston | Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Olivia Fowler

Aug. 22, 2022: Family still searching for missing Meriwether County mother | WRBL

May 24, 2022: Missing Meriwether County woman last seen nearly one year ago | WRBL

April 2, 2022: Cold cases bring loved ones together in attempt to search for answers | WRBL

Feb. 24, 2022: Search for Meriwether County mom continues six months after she vanished | WRBL