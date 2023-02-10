SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is looking for a missing juvenile and is asking for public assistance to locate the teen.

According to the sheriff’s office, 14-year-old Canylian Raines was last seen driving a black Hyundai Eouus with the Georgia Tag number XCF711 in Columbus, Georgia, at 6:30 a.m., heading towards Phenix City, Alabama, on Friday.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office describes Raines as a black female, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Raines’ whereabouts is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 229-924-4094.