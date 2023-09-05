TALBOTTON, Ga. (WRBL) – The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is searching a for man last seen in Columbus, Georgia, and is asking for public help to locate him.

TCSO describes Calvin Lamar as a male weighing 275 pounds standing 5 foot 11 inches tall with black and grey hair, and says “he stutters when he talks.”

TCSO says that Lamar was last seen on Aug. 31 and he was wearing a dark cap, light-colored shirt, and blue jeans.

If anyone has seen or knows Lamar’s possible whereabouts contact TCSO at 706-665-8314 or the Talbotton Police Department st 706-665-8542.