TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man and is asking for the public’s help to locate him.

According to the sheriff’s office, Casey Howard was last seen on Saturday, around 12 p.m. driving a white 1990 Ford Ranger with blue stripes and tag # 4253QP.

If anyone has seen or knows the possible whereabouts of Howard, contact 706-665-8314.