TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is searching for a missing juvenile and is asking for public help to locate her.

14-year-old Carrie Harrison was last seen on Wednesday at 7 a.m. at 106 Saddlebrook Court in LaGrange, Georgia.

TCSO describes Harrison as standing 5 foot 5 inches tall, with long black hair, and having a nose ring. Authorities also say Harrison wore a beige book at the time of her disappearance.