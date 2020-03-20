Mississippi Blood Services in critical need of donations amid coronavirus outbreak

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Blood donations are critically low in Mississippi, and the coronavirus is partially to blame.

The outbreak caused Mississippi Blood Services to lose one of its biggest donors: students. 40 blood drives were canceled across the state.

“Now, knowing that everyone’s staying at home and not being able to donate because of the pandemic, I think that it is really important to give those people in the hospital. Fighting for a chance,” said donor Jerry Rodgers.

“I just like giving because it’s the Christian thing to do. We all one family, ” said donor Shelby Liggins.

Businesses have also stepped up to help MBS. Mazda of Jackson provided free oil change vouchers for anyone who donated blood.

“We also got to remember there’s a lot of people that need blood. If there was a traumatic accident, if you were in a car accident, if you needed blood, you would want somebody to give blood for you,” explained Cassidy Carr with Mazda of Jackson.

MBS is in critical need of all blood types. Click here to find a blood drive near you.