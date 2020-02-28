Mississippi man asks jurors to spare him from death penalty

MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi man convicted of killing eight people is asking jurors not to sentence him to death.

Willie Cory Godbolt spoke in court Thursday.

He said he had prayed to be a better man, but the devil was not going to let that happen.

He said that before the shootings, he thought his daughter was in danger from a relative.

That caused a woman in the courtroom to yell at Godbolt to shut up.

The judge stopped court, and some people were led outside.

Godbolt was convicted Tuesday of shooting eight people to death in May 2017.