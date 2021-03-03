Mississippi man wrongfully convicted of murder to receive $500,000 settlement

WINONA, Miss. (CBS News/WCBI) – The man wrongfully accused in the deaths of 4 people in Winona will received a total of half a million dollars from the state of Mississippi.

Curtis Flowers will receive $50,000 a year for each year he was behind bars.

The Winona man has faced six trials, four resulting in death sentences and more than two decades behind bars for the Tardy Furniture Store shootings in 1996.

It happened early one morning. Winona police officers found the bodies of Bertha Tardy, Derrick “Bobo” Stewart, Robert Golden, and Carmen Rigby shot execution style.

Flowers was charged in all four deaths.

But over the years and throughout the trials, dozens of jurors and witnesses changed their testimony.

The case has been overturned more than once and ruled as a mistrial.

The U.S. Supreme Court stepped in overturning Flowers’ conviction.

The state of Mississippi is required to pay compensation to people who are wrongfully convicted or imprisoned. That law went into effect in 2009.

Circuit Court Judge George Mitchell submitted the judgement earlier today.