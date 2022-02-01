Missouri State Parks see record attendance in 2021

MISSOURI — State parks in Missouri are proving to be more popular than ever with record numbers of visitors.

Twenty-two and-a-half million (22.5 million) people visited Missouri State Parks in 2021 – A nearly 7% increase from 2020. This is an all-time high for the state’s 92 parks and historic sites.

The state also reported a 24% increase in campsite rentals and a 17% increase in lodging units rented.

The popularity is driving the state to plan new parks, build new cabins and take other steps of convenience such as internet connectivity.