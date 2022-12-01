KSNF/KODE — The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs.

The typical American household earns $64,994 annually, according to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey (ACS). But in nearly every state, there are cities where most households are earning far less than that.

Among the 28 places in Missouri with available data and populations of at least 25,000, Springfield ranks as the poorest. The typical Springfield household earns $37,491 a year, compared to the statewide median household income of $57,290.

Home values are often a reflection of what people can afford. In Springfield, the typical home is worth $122,200 — compared to the typical home in Missouri, which is worth $163,600.

Here’s a look at the poorest cities in each of the 50 states:

StatePoorest CityMedian Household Income ($)Median Household Income In State ($)Median Home Value ($)Median Home Value In State ($)
AlabamaBessemer30,28452,035100,100149,600
AlaskaFairbanks64,39777,790217,700275,600
ArizonaSan Luis41,64861,529128,500242,000
ArkansasPine Bluff34,41049,47574,900133,600
CaliforniaCoachella33,99978,672238,500538,500
ColoradoPueblo42,90275,231149,600369,900
ConnecticutHartford36,15479,855170,200279,700
DelawareWilmington45,13969,110173,500258,300
FloridaUniversity (Hillsborough County)29,38057,70391,900232,000
GeorgiaStatesboro32,79061,224115,100190,200
HawaiiHilo65,72783,173341,500636,400
IdahoRexburg33,27858,915221,700235,600
IllinoisEast St. Louis24,00968,42853,900202,100
IndianaGary31,31558,23568,400148,900
IowaClinton46,06661,836100,800153,900
KansasKansas City46,42461,091101,300157,600
KentuckyRichmond39,32952,238148,900147,100
LouisianaMonroe31,92650,800150,000168,100
MaineLewiston42,96959,489150,100198,000
MarylandHagerstown41,90587,063160,000325,400
MassachusettsSpringfield41,57184,385162,900398,800
MichiganFlint30,38359,23431,700162,600
MinnesotaWinona48,65373,382153,500235,700
MississippiGreenville29,01346,51179,900125,500
MissouriSpringfield37,49157,290122,200163,600
MontanaButte-Silver Bow49,65956,539156,400244,900
NebraskaFremont54,29163,015140,400164,000
NevadaWinchester39,36862,043172,300290,200
New HampshireManchester62,08777,923241,600272,300
New JerseyCamden28,62385,24582,500343,500
New MexicoSouth Valley41,53751,243153,400175,700
New YorkJamestown34,76771,11766,400325,000
North CarolinaAsheboro37,17156,642119,700182,100
North DakotaGrand Forks50,19465,315209,800199,900
OhioWarren27,10858,11666,100151,400
OklahomaStillwater34,90653,840185,300142,400
OregonGrants Pass46,58065,667260,400336,700
PennsylvaniaChester32,86763,62770,300187,500
Rhode IslandWoonsocket44,31070,305191,500276,600
South CarolinaAnderson33,56954,864138,000170,100
South DakotaRapid City53,76059,896194,100174,600
TennesseeMorristown33,51154,833119,500177,600
TexasHuntsville31,02063,826168,800187,200
UtahLogan43,05674,197216,200305,400
VermontBurlington55,46163,477312,200230,900
VirginiaDanville37,14776,39895,500282,800
WashingtonPullman32,07377,006287,700366,800
West VirginiaHuntington33,01248,037100,300123,200
WisconsinMilwaukee43,12563,293128,300189,200
WyomingLaramie47,46365,304225,400228,000

In the table above, populations of at least 25,000 were considered cities. Statistical data is provided by the ACS.