Mister Sparky’s Pet of the Week is Sponsored by Paws Humane Society. Meet Rome, a 4 year old awesome dog! Rome is wonderful with strangers, other dogs and overall a super chill dog. Rome can walk on a leash, respond to commands and a great family friendly dog.

To apply for adoption for any pet, you can check out their website and fill out an application. Once the application is complete, an associate will give you a call to follow up on the process. To learn more, you can give Paws Humane Society a call at 706-565-0035 or email adoptions@pawshumane.org.