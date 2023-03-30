Mister Sparky’s Pet of the Week is Sponsored by Paws Humane Society. Meet Macy, she’s a little camera shy but loves to be fashionable on and off the camera! Macy prefers to be in the spotlight by being the only child. She loves to be pampered and would work great with a family of fun.

To apply for adoption for Macy or any pet, you can check out their website and fill out an application. Once the application is complete, an associate will give you a call to follow up on the process. To learn more, you can give Paws Humane Society a call at 706-565-0035 or email adoptions@pawshumane.org.