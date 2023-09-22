Mister Sparky’s Pet of the Week comes to us from Paws Humane Society. Meet Trent! Trent is about three years old and a mix breed. He is very active and rambunctious. Trent would do best with an active family that can keep him busy. If you have a dog at home and are looking for a companion, bring them by the shelter for a meet and greet. You can fill out the adoption application online or at the shelter. Trent would be a fun addition to your family! Visit Paws Humane for the application, shelter hours, and to see all available pets.
