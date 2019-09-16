Mistrial declared in Lee Co. Capital Murder trial after witness makes “unsolicited statement”

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A mistrial is declared in the Capital Murder trial of a man accused of robbing and killing an Opelika grandfather and cab driver.

27-year-old Marquavious Howard stands accused of murdering 67-year-old William Foreman in a robbery plot.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes tells News 3 the case was declared a mistrial after a witness took the stand on Friday, five days into the trial.

“A witness made an unsolicited statement in court on Friday regarding the defendant’s criminal history. Out of an abundance of caution, the judge declared a mistrial. We will absolutely re-try this case, But I do not have a new trial date at this time, ” said Hughes.

Investigators say in August of 2016, Foreman’s cab was found burning along Old Cussetta Road in Columbus.The next morning Foreman’s body was discovered along Lee Road 401 and Lee Road 170 in Salem. Investigators say he had been shot multiple times.

26-year-old Martez Simmons also faces Capital Murder in the case.

News 3 will keep you updated as to when a new trial will be scheduled.