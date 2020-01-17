MLK events looking good for the morning, Rain exits and a blast of winter cold air and sunshine

A cloudy start for your day Saturday. Readings will be chilly down into the lower 40s. Afternoon high temperatures will top off into the lower 60s. The rain will hold off until late morning with just a quick shortwave over Lee county may bring a light shower across Columbus around 11AM but out after this until the afternoon. After 2pm, moderate to heavy rainfall will become widespread into the late afternoon and evening before clearing in the overnight Sunday morning.

The air mass behind this system will be much colder and sub-freezing starting Monday morning…Mid 20’s for lows Tuesday morning and Wednesday. Readings for highs will only reach the upper 40s. A late week storm appears to be timing out Friday and clearing for the following weekend.