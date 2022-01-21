Mobile health units coming to Columbus; Mayor says health has a direct impact on so many other social issues, like crime

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Mayor Skip Henderson alongside co-chairs of the Mayor’s Commission on Health announced today that they’re taking local health programming on the road to benefit the Columbus community.

Three different types of mobile health units are coming to Columbus to serve many purposes.

“You know, listen, we believe firmly that health has a direct impact on so many other social issues.” Mayor Skip Henderson

In Columbus, those issues include poverty, scholastic performance and a severe uptick in crime.

“If you overlay, in fact we did it. We took a map of people with the highest health risk, with the lowest wages and the highest crime, they fit almost perfectly.” Mayor Skip Henderson

Dr. Steven Leichter and Phil Shuler are co-chairs of the mayor’s commission on health. They have been working on the project for over two years.

The city is launching three different types of units.

Mobile Health Care Unit: gives people access to medical care and screenings

Mobile Food Unit: mobile farmers market, bringing fresh food and healthy cooking skills

Mobile Recreation Unit: activities for neighborhoods to encourage a healthy lifestyle

All are being made possible through partnerships with Emory healthcare, Piedmont, Feeding the Valley, You Grow and more. The objective is to make sure that everyone in our community has access to all these services.

“Some of these areas just don’t have transportation to grocery stores, to get to medical care or to get a recreational center.” Mayor Skip Henderson

The city plans to partner with Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman who has already purchased a mobile recreational unit with a recent grant.

“We’d love to try to have some of our law enforcement to be present there too. So they get a chance to shoot baskets with a sheriff’s deputy and play soccer with a police officer, but they start to humanize the police and start to maybe develop a little greater level of trust.” Mayor Skip Henderson

Mayor Skip Henderson’s Commission on Health plans to have mobile units roll out weekly late Spring, early Summer of 2022.