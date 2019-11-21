Mobile PD looking for suspect who took money from drive-thru cash register

MOBILE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Mobile Police Department is searching for a suspect who snuck into a McDonald’s drive-thru and took money from the cash register.

McDonald's Burglary WANTED BURGLAR: This burglary suspect opens the McDonald’s drive-thru window and takes the register drawer that is filled with money. The incident happened at the McDonald’s located at 2692 Government Blvd. on Monday, November 4 around 11 p.m. Anyone with information to identify this suspect is asked to call police at 251-208-7211 or send a message at mobilepd.org/crimetip. You can remain anonymous. Posted by Mobile Police Department on Wednesday, November 20, 2019

According to MPD, the suspect opened the drive-thru window around 11 p.m. on Nov. 4. The burglarized McDonald’s is located at 2692 Government Blvd.

MPD did not release how the man was able to steal the money.

No other information has been released at this time. If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, contact MPD at (251) 208-7211 or send an anonymous message by clicking here.

LATEST POSTS