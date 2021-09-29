‘Mobilize Rescue Systems’ deployed to assist medical emergencies at Lee County Schools

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Seconds can mean the difference between life and death when intervening in a medical emergency. Knowing this, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office has purchased 15 Mobilize Rescue Systems, focusing on responding to emergencies inside schools. The medical tech kits are now in the hands of school resource deputies, who are already trained in first aid techniques.

“It gives them yet another advantage in the event of a medical emergency. This system uses a microchip processor to allow our deputies to assess an injury and respond,” said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

The Mobilize Rescue System is an interactive trauma system capable of helping anyone assess, manage, and monitor a spectrum of medical emergencies. The system follows protocols and best practices of the American Heart Association (AHA), Tactical Emergency Casualty Care (TECC), and the American College of Surgeons. The kit includes instructions and supplies to manage severe bleeding, cardiac arrest, seizures, choking, chest trauma, hypothermia, burns, and more – all while the ambulance is on the way.

The device costs the Lee County Sheriff’s Office around $2,000 each and was paid for with discretionary and budgeted funds. The devices will also be deployed with the SWAT team and inside the Lee County Detention Center. The kits weigh about 15 lbs. and include a tourniquet, quick clot, pressure dressing, chest seal, face shield, allergy meds, aspirin, glucose, burn dressing, and other labeled items easy to find and deploy.

“We hope we never have to use it, but if we do, I know we will be glad it’s there,” said Sheriff Jones.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says the Mobilize Rescue Systems can be used with defibrillators already located in schools and other gathering places within our community.

ZOLL Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei company, develops and markets medical devices and software solutions to help advance emergency care and save lives while increasing clinical and operational efficiencies. With products for defibrillation and cardiac monitoring, circulation enhancement and CPR feedback, supersaturated oxygen therapy, data management, ventilation, and therapeutic temperature management, ZOLL provides a comprehensive set of technologies that help clinicians, EMS and fire professionals, as well as lay rescuers, improve patient outcomes in critical cardiopulmonary conditions. For more information, visit www.zoll.com.