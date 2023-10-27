COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — The Modern Free and Accepted Masons of the World are hosting a weekend of free activities ahead of Halloween. The events are in celebration of their 106 years of service.

Ann T. Porter, the spokesperson for the Columbus chapter of Modern Free & Accepted Masons, stopped by WRBL News 3 to provide more details on the weekend of events.

A spiritual service will be held on Friday, October 27 at the Gaines Chapel AME Church in Phenix City.

A parade will be held Saturday, October 28 at noon in Columbus. Line up will start at 10th Street & 3rd Avenue.

Registration to participate in the events is $45. Payments can be made at the Modern Free Building on 627 5th Avenue in Columbus.

The Modern Free and Accepted Masons are a nonprofit, Christian-orientated organization that provides community service projects for those in need.