COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In downtown Columbus the annual Mogadishu Mile was Saturday. The Mogadishu Mile is ran to show support and honor the U.S. Army Rangers and Delta Force soldiers who sacrificed their lives taking that route, during the Battle of Mogadishu

Thousands of US Army Rangers, service members and their families were in attendance for the event. As they honor the Rangers who fought courageously, they also remember the 15 hour battle, and paid respect to the 19 American soldiers who lost their lives that day.

The movie Black Hawk Down, tells the story of those who fought the Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia, back in 1993. Runners participated in remembrance and to honor all those who fought the battle 29 years ago.

All proceeds directly support active duty and former Rangers, their families, and Ranger Gold Star Families from the US Army’s 75th Ranger Regiment.

